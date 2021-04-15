Wyoming elected leaders largely opposed to Biden infrastructure plan

Wyoming’s congresswoman, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has also bashed the plan. On Sunday, Cheney joined CBS’s “Face the Nation” to discuss the plan, which she said would have to be “fundamentally redone” for Republicans to support it.

“The National Association of Manufacturers has said we will probably lose over a million jobs if this is enacted, and you are certainly going to see in addition to the corporate tax increases in the bill, you’ll see middle class tax increases,” Cheney said.

During the interview, Cheney also made the argument that 6% of the roughly $2 trillion plan would actually go toward addressing infrastructure needs, though that figure only accounts for roads, bridges and highways, rather than other types of public works under the bill that are commonly considered as infrastructure. Cheney’s definition of infrastructure in the interview earned her a “Pants on Fire” rating in a PolitiFact article Tuesday.

U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., has not been as outspoken against Biden’s proposal as the state’s other two delegates, though she has retweeted statements from other Republican senators opposing the measure. Lummis had not responded to a request for comment by press time Wednesday.