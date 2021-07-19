Wyoming elementary students well below nationwide PE averages

“We have things like diabetes and heart disease and, nine out of the 10 top causes of death can be linked back to, at some level, sedentary behavior. We have to adjust to this,” he said. “The challenge in physical education is to give students a chance to experience a variety of different types of activity so they can start to understand what things they do like.”

But how to measure student success, or development? Kern said that can be tricky, because grading on a child’s physical fitness is not appropriate.

“It’s a lot easier to look at how not to measure the standards,” he said. “Generally the idea of assessing students (physical fitness) and assigning any value to that, like a grade for their fitness level, is really inappropriate. We don’t do that.”

While it may make sense to do fitness testing, rather than assign a grade from it, the results should be used to help students gain information about how to grow from there.

“All too often, we emphasize the outcome of the fitness test, when that really isn’t what is important. What is important is what you do with the data,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0