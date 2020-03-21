Wyoming Episcopal foundation commits $1 million to COVID-19 relief effort

The Foundation for the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming has committed $1 million in relief to those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Wyoming.

The board's unanimous decision was made in an emergency meeting Thursday. Guidelines for the distribution of the relief have not yet been created, as "the situation caused by the growing, global pandemic is dynamic," the announcement said.

“The Diocese of Wyoming is committed to serving the people of this state and beyond. We’ve been providing nurture and care in the name of a loving God across the region for more than 100 years. It’s our duty and privilege now to step up in this way,” the Right Rev. John Smylie, Bishop of the Diocese of Wyoming, said in a statement.

The Rev. Bobbe Fitzhugh, communication coordinator for the diocese, said that while the foundation may sometimes give $1 million in various grants over the course of a year, she believed the effort was the largest single commitment in its history.

"We have made proactive grants in the past — and that's what this is — where the foundation sees an immediate need and chooses to act on that," she said. "But this is a very large commitment on the part of the foundation board."