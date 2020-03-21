Wyoming Episcopal foundation commits $1 million to COVID-19 relief effort

The Foundation for the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming has committed $1 million in relief to those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Wyoming.
The board's unanimous decision was made in an emergency meeting Thursday. Guidelines for the distribution of the relief have not yet been created, as "the situation caused by the growing, global pandemic is dynamic," the announcement said.
“The Diocese of Wyoming is committed to serving the people of this state and beyond. We’ve been providing nurture and care in the name of a loving God across the region for more than 100 years. It’s our duty and privilege now to step up in this way,” the Right Rev. John Smylie, Bishop of the Diocese of Wyoming, said in a statement.
The Rev. Bobbe Fitzhugh, communication coordinator for the diocese, said that while the foundation may sometimes give $1 million in various grants over the course of a year, she believed the effort was the largest single commitment in its history.
"We have made proactive grants in the past — and that's what this is — where the foundation sees an immediate need and chooses to act on that," she said. "But this is a very large commitment on the part of the foundation board."
The foundation is the fundraising and gift-giving arm of the diocese, which encompasses the entire state.
"The foundation's endowments were originally and largely funded through some very generous family legacies that were made," Fitzhugh said. "And that corpus has allowed the foundation to be very generous throughout the years."
She expects the relief effort to distributed in the near future.
"I would expect it to happen pretty quickly to get the money out into communities who can then identify what their needs are," she said.
The foundation board plans to hold weekly meetings to discern the state's needs.
"Conversation included support for front line workers, health care professionals and support staff, those who have lost employment and issues related to food insecurity, as well as support for local parishes and missions," the announcement said. "Episcopalians in Wyoming are Monday-Saturday followers of Jesus, who happen to get together on Sundays," the Rev. Jimmy Bartz, board member and rector of St. John’s in Jackson, said in a statement. "We’re already working hard seven days a week to dream of ways we can make a love-spreading difference in the lives of those negatively impacted by this crisis. It’s our hope that other dioceses across the country will create ways to generously and faithfully support their communities.”
Fitzhugh said it's possible the distribution could take the form of direct checks being given to individual churches who then determine how the money can be used most effectively.
When asked whether the diocese was taking the lead of other churches' efforts in other states, Fitzhugh said, "We are thinking we're kind of ahead of the curve on that."
"But we would certainly expect others with that financial capacity to do similar things," she said.
Those wishing to contribute to the foundation's support effort can do so at thefoundation.diowy.org.
"Hopefully this can soften the impact that this devastation is going to have," Fitzhugh said.
