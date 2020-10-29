Wyoming extends Craig Bohl's contract through 2024 season

LARAMIE -- Wyoming on Thursday announced it has extended Craig Bohl's contract by one year through the 2024 season.
Bohl is in his seventh year as the Cowboys' head football coach after being hired away from North Dakota State before the 2014 season. Bohl, 62, has accumulated a 36-41 overall record at UW but has led the Cowboys to four straight bowl-eligible seasons.
UW has gone 30-22 the previous four seasons, which included a share of the Mountain Division title and the Cowboys' only Mountain West championship game appearance in 2016.
"Craig has done an outstanding job building our football program into one of the best in the Mountain West Conference over the past six seasons," UW athletic director Tom Burman said in a statement. "I felt it was important for the continued success of our program to extend Coach Bohl’s contract. With this one-year extension, it will enable our coaching staff to continue to recruit at a very high level as they have been, and it sends a message to our current players and potential recruits that our program is going to be strong for years to come."
The extension comes four years after Bohl signed a six-year contract extension to run through the end of the 2023 season. Bohl is making $1.5 million this season -- the second-highest salary among Mountain West coaches.
Bohl's employment contract, a copy of which has been obtained by the Star-Tribune, calls for his salary to increase to $1.6 million for the 2021 and 2022 seasons before jumping to $1.7 million in 2023. Bohl's extension doesn't come with a raise for the 2024 season, UW said in a news release.
"(My wife) Leia and I are so grateful for the University of Wyoming and the state of Wyoming," Bohl said in a statement. "We appreciate President (Ed) Seidel and Tom Burman entrusting us with the leadership of Cowboy football. To our fans, including the UW students, your support of our program over these past few years has meant more than you can know and has been a big part in us building a successful program.
"In the midst of all the ups and downs we have had these past few months surrounding this season, it is good for us to have some stability for our student-athletes and in regard to continuing our recruiting efforts. This contract extension is important in providing that sense of stability."
UW is looking for its fourth bowl bid in a five-year period, which would be a first in program history. After dropping their season opener at Nevada last week, the Cowboys host Hawaii on Friday.
