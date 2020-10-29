Wyoming extends Craig Bohl's contract through 2024 season

LARAMIE -- Wyoming on Thursday announced it has extended Craig Bohl's contract by one year through the 2024 season.

Bohl is in his seventh year as the Cowboys' head football coach after being hired away from North Dakota State before the 2014 season. Bohl, 62, has accumulated a 36-41 overall record at UW but has led the Cowboys to four straight bowl-eligible seasons.

UW has gone 30-22 the previous four seasons, which included a share of the Mountain Division title and the Cowboys' only Mountain West championship game appearance in 2016.

"Craig has done an outstanding job building our football program into one of the best in the Mountain West Conference over the past six seasons," UW athletic director Tom Burman said in a statement. "I felt it was important for the continued success of our program to extend Coach Bohl’s contract. With this one-year extension, it will enable our coaching staff to continue to recruit at a very high level as they have been, and it sends a message to our current players and potential recruits that our program is going to be strong for years to come."

The extension comes four years after Bohl signed a six-year contract extension to run through the end of the 2023 season. Bohl is making $1.5 million this season -- the second-highest salary among Mountain West coaches.