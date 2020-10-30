Wyoming extends public health orders, announces expanded testing

State officials and agencies responding to the coronavirus pandemic are "stepping up their efforts to protect vulnerable populations, enhance contact tracing efforts and expand testing availability to all residents," amid an ongoing surge of cases in the state, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday in a news release.
The release also announced the extension of Wyoming's existing public health orders through Nov. 15.
COVID-19 infections have surged in Wyoming since mid-September. This week the state surpassed 3,000 active, confirmed virus cases for the first time, and deaths and hospitalizations continue to grow beyond anything previously seen in the state.
Gordon's release emphasized the stress the surge will put on the state's already suffering economy and announced a possible incentive program that would reward "businesses that voluntarily make changes to operations that enhance the safety of employees, customers, and the general public."
“This surge in cases in our communities is directly impacting Wyoming’s healthcare system, our businesses and industries, and straining our healthcare workforce,” Gordon said in the release. “This is the time to recognize that our actions impact others, their lives and livelihoods. All of us have a role to play in ensuring that our hospitals can continue to care for all patients, not just those suffering from COVID-19.”
Gordon also announced Friday the National Guard would no longer be assisting the state and county health departments with contact tracing. Instead, Waller Hall Research, a Wyoming-based market research company that operates call centers, has been contracted to assist.
The release revealed more details about an anticipated free, surveillance testing program for employers.
"By making regular and frequent surveillance testing available, Wyoming businesses will have an additional way to keep their staff and their customers as safe as possible, preventing future impacts to their operations due to illness," the release reads.
A date for when that program would be accessible was not provided.
The extension of the current orders maintains seating limits in restaurants, bars and movie theaters, and limits indoor gatherings to 250 people, among a litany of other requirements detailing cleaning and distance provisions for certain businesses.
Gordon and Harrist have both been asked by a variety of reporters over the last two weeks about the potential for a mask mandate from the state. Gordon has not expressly said yes or no about a statewide mask mandate but has clearly indicated it's unlikely. In a recent press conference, Gordon said the state would be deferring to local officials if they desired to impose stricter regulations than the state's.
Teton County and the Wind River Reservation were early jurisdictions to take this approach. Both instituted mask mandates over the summer, and the reservation enacted a stay-at-home order prior to that.
Laramie County on Friday adopted its own mask requirement. Natrona County health officials have not indicated a local mandate here, and Casper Mayor Steve Freel last week said the city had no intention for a local mask mandate.
