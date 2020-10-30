Wyoming extends public health orders, announces expanded testing

Gordon also announced Friday the National Guard would no longer be assisting the state and county health departments with contact tracing. Instead, Waller Hall Research, a Wyoming-based market research company that operates call centers, has been contracted to assist.

The release revealed more details about an anticipated free, surveillance testing program for employers.

"By making regular and frequent surveillance testing available, Wyoming businesses will have an additional way to keep their staff and their customers as safe as possible, preventing future impacts to their operations due to illness," the release reads.

A date for when that program would be accessible was not provided.

The extension of the current orders maintains seating limits in restaurants, bars and movie theaters, and limits indoor gatherings to 250 people, among a litany of other requirements detailing cleaning and distance provisions for certain businesses.