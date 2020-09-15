 Skip to main content
Wyoming extends public health orders through the end of the month
Back to School

Fourth grade students attending Park Elementary School line up across the road at the bus depot while waiting their turn to enter the school on Sept. 2, their first day back.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The public health orders put in place in March to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Wyoming will remain in effect through at least the end of September.

Gov. Mark Gordon on Tuesday announced the health orders, which were set to expire, will be extended another two weeks. That will give officials time to asset the impact of the Labor Day holiday and the reopening of public schools in Wyoming, Gordon noted in a statement.

“Wyoming has really held its own; Schools are open and sports are being played on Fridays and Saturdays,” Gordon said. “We want to be careful to avoid going backwards and losing the high ground we hold. Steady progress beats the alternative, which would be devastating to our businesses, our schools and our citizens.”

Health officials did make one change to the existing orders: indoor close-contact group activities and sports are now allowed in all settings.

In August, the state rolled back restrictions on outdoor gatherings. Outdoor gatherings can be held at venues of up to half capacity, with a maximum crowd of 1,000, provided venues take steps like social distancing and increased sanitation.

An evaluation of those changes showed minimal issues with outdoor contact sports resuming, the governor's office noted.

As of Tuesday, the state has identified 3,762 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 676 probable cases. Forty-six people have died.

