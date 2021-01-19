 Skip to main content
Wyoming finalists for 2020 National Football Foundation scholar-athletes awards named
Talich run vs Jackson

Cody's Nic Talich runs for yardage against Jackson in the Class 3A state championship game on Nov. 14, 2020 at Spike Vannoy Field in Cody.

 Courtesy, Cody Enterprise

The 11 finalists for the 2020 Wyoming Chapter of the National Football Foundation scholar-athlete awards were announced on Tuesday.

Each finalist will receive a $1,200 scholarship and the player named the Wyoming Scholar-Athlete of the Year will receive an additional $1,200 scholarship.

The 11 players come from all five classifications.

Class 4A finalists are Cheyenne East quarterback Graedyn Buell, the Star-Tribune Super 25 Offensive Player of the Year, and Cheyenne Central receiver and University of Wyoming commit Andrew Johnson for the backs and Sheridan's Quinton Mangus as the lineman. Cody's Nic Talich is the 3A back finalist while Riverton's Rylan Koehn is the 3A lineman finalist.

The Class 2A finalists are Lovell's CJ Lindsay (back) and Mountain View's Hunter Meets (lineman). Wind River's Colter Collver and Southeast's Bodie Herring are the 9-man finalists and Meeteetse's Hadley Abarr and Encampment's Dalton Peterson are the 6-man finalists.

The awards are based 40 percent on football ability, 40 percent on academic achievement, and 20 percent on extra-curricular activities and citizenship in their respective schools and in their communities.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

