Wyoming firefighter dies while on assignment in California

  • Updated
Firefighter Layla Bradley

Powell resident Layla Bradley had been a wildland forest fighter since 2018, promoted to the level of engine boss. She died Oct. 11 while on assignment at a fire in California. 

CODY (WNE) — A firefighter from Powell died Oct. 11 in California while on assignment to fight a fire in the Inyo National Forest, according to a National Forest news release.

Layla Bradley, 29, died while on an assignment to the forest.

She was working as a member of a wildland fire engine crew from Dragon Fighters Inc., a company that works under contract with the U.S. Forest Service. They were providing additional initial attack coverage for the forest during a difficult fire season.

The forest received a report of a medical emergency at the Rock Creek Fire Station on Oct. 11. Forest Service personnel responded and attempted lifesaving efforts on Bradley. Mono County Emergency personnel also responded. The efforts were unsuccessful.

The Inyo National Forest staff appreciates the support that contract fire companies provide to the U.S. Forest Service and expresses their deepest condolences to Bradley’s family and friends.

