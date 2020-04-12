Wyoming Foods Coalition growing with local virtual farmers markets

Dr. Gleyn Bledsoe, a University of Wyoming adviser for the foods coalition who has spent three decades in food engineering, called that a “pretty significant act” to connect Wyomingites to the food produced in their backyard.

“That really helped and it’s a very common-sense act,” Bledsoe said. “I’ve worked in food safety and development in the last 30 years and this is one of the most common-sense acts and look at regulations. It protects consumer safety but it also facilitates homegrown food to consumers.”

WyoFresh served as the pioneer service, offering delivery throughout southeastern Wyoming for farm-to-table products over the past several years. Their operations went on hiatus in December, creating a void in the market. This allowed Bunker and several others to seize an opportunity to help each other. Then came the novel coronavirus pandemic that’s cut off revenue streams by forcing restaurants to close and forcing conventional face-to-face farmers markets to alter their offerings. Some producers have come to the conclusion that decreased attendance has made these farmers markets not financially viable.

That’s left producers searching for innovative ways to connect with customers.