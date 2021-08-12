Wyoming gains 2.3% population over decade; 14 counties lose residents

Wyoming has also gotten slightly more diverse, though less so than other states that also made gains. The state’s “diversity index,” which indicates the likelihood that two residents chosen at random would be from different racial or ethnic backgrounds, rose from 25.4 in 2010 to 32.4 in 2020.

The non-white populations that experienced the largest growth were the Hispanic or Latino population, which grew from 8.9% of the state in 2010 to 10.2% last year; and those who are of two or more races, which grew from 1.5% in 2010 to 4.1% in 2020. Every Wyoming county remains majority white.

The 2020 numbers will be used to allocate a variety of state and federal dollars to every community in the nation. They also provide state and community leaders with demographic data to inform future plans.

“If you’re going to open a business, you want to know how many people are living in your community. If you want to start a restaurant you want to know how many people, divided by the number of restaurants so you know if it’s a saturated market,” State Demographer Wenlin Liu told the Star-Tribune in March 2020, ahead of the count.