Wyoming Game and Fish Department focuses on preventing invasive zebra and quagga mussels from reaching state’s waters

“I really enjoy what I do,” Gordon said. “This kind of my church right here. Where a person can come out and be at peace.”

Once the samples are collected from the water source and they’re brought back to the lab, Game and Fish use a microscope to look at the water samples. If a mussel is detected, the agency will employ what is called environmental DNA technology (eDNA). The tool can be utilized in flowing and standing water to detect whether or not a certain species is present. In fact, the technology is so sensitive that it may produce a positive result even if the species is dead.

If they were to establish, combating their spread would likely cost tens, possibly hundreds of millions of dollars. While still substantial, the 2020 budget of $1.29 million for AIS in Wyoming pales in comparison to what it would take to respond to an infestation.

Quagga mussels — who get their name from the quagga, an extinct relative of the zebra — are similar to zebra mussels in survival methods, size and reproductive abilities, but the quagga mussels are ultimately a more competitive mussel.