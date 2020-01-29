Wyoming Game and Fish documents first agency trap-related grizzly death

“Something doesn’t look right,” however, Nevens told WyoFile in a telephone interview from his home in Tennessee. He saw and photographed the box trap the day it was set and said there were no signs warning people to stay away from it.

Game and Fish notified the lodge and guests of the operation in advance and some of them watched trappers set up the capture device, Thompson said. “We warned them to stay away,” he said. “We made sure to talk to the lodge and the people who run the lodge,” employees and owners who are well versed in grizzly bear behavior, he said.

The next morning, Nevens learned that lodge employees saw the bear alive in the trap at about 1 a.m. Sept. 30, he said. The next morning the trap and bear were gone and he learned the animal had died.

“They didn’t take any statements,” he said of Game and Fish employees, based on the records he received and conversations with Game and Fish officials. Game and Fish did not follow “the basic 101 steps to ask what happened.”

“We did stop and talk to the wranglers — seven or eight of them — and let them know that we were pulling out now and had a unique situation,” Thompson said. Game and Fish checked the trap to ensure it was working correctly. Because the incident was unprecedented, Game and Fish decided to order a necropsy.