Wyoming Game and Fish hosting public meetings to gauge support for potential reform of trapping requirements

From these conversations, the department’s working group identified issue areas that will be open to public feedback during the six meetings scheduled over the next two weeks.

Better education — for both trappers and recreationalists — were at the top of the list of supported items. The requirement to set traps away from trails and to require signage in areas where trapping is occurring were also among the more supported measures.

Trap-free zones were near the bottom of the list — a measure both WY TRAP FREE-mont County and Wyoming Untrapped have advocated for.

Hunter said the meetings will help the department gauge support for reform, as well as which areas make the most sense to act on — if any.

In a department news release announcing the meetings last week, Game and Fish Wildlife Division Chief Rick King said: “The working group will use the information provided during these meetings to develop regulatory recommendations for the Game and Fish Commission to consider as well as identify potential statute changes to discuss with the Wyoming Legislature.”