Wyoming gardeners grow for neighbors in need

Wyoming Hunger Initiative, started by Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon, is partnering with University of Wyoming Extension to launch a program called Grow a Little Extra.
Wyoming Hunger Initiative regional directors Caitlin Youngquist and Lori Dickinson, both UW Extension educators, spearheaded the effort to encourage gardeners to Grow a Little Extra this year to provide produce for their neighbors in need.
The Grow a Little Extra campaign targets three groups in Wyoming: home gardeners who can “grow a little extra” to share with local food pantries, existing community gardens that can dedicate one or two sections to growing food specifically for local food distribution agencies and churches or community organizations that want to start a new garden to grow food for the community.
UW Extension has offices in all 23 counties and the Wind River Reservation. The collaboration uses existing resources to create a sustainable solution to hunger, according to the first lady’s office.
“University of Wyoming Extension is already doing good work around the state with their Master Gardener program and Cent$ible Nutrition Program,” Gordon said. “This Wyoming Hunger Initiative effort will leverage the work already being done and help increase access to local produce for a wide range of people in Wyoming.”
Anyone in Wyoming who enjoys gardening is encouraged to grow an extra row or two and donate the produce to their local Cent$ible Nutrition Program, where it will be weighed and distributed to local anti-hunger organizations.
“The Grow a Little Extra project provides an outstanding opportunity for all of us to rally in support of local organizations who provide food for our community members who are in need,” said Kelly Crane, UW Extension director.
Wyoming Hunger Initiative has also distributed seed packets to all 23 counties and the Wind River Reservation for anyone interested in picking them up for free at their local extension office.
Infrastructure grants are available for organizations that wish to expand an existing community garden or start a new one to grow produce specifically for sharing with families and organizations in need.
“UW Extension enthusiastically supports Wyoming gardeners, the community gardens across our state, and Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative,” Crane said. “Please visit your local UW Extension office for information and assistance in contributing to this important effort.”
Visit nohungerwyo.org/grow for more information about Wyoming Hunger Initiative’s Grow a Little Extra project. For more information, contact Trista Ostrom, chief of staff to the first lady, at 307-274-0365 or at trista.ostrom@wyo.gov.