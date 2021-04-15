Wyoming gardeners grow for neighbors in need

Wyoming Hunger Initiative, started by Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon, is partnering with University of Wyoming Extension to launch a program called Grow a Little Extra.

Wyoming Hunger Initiative regional directors Caitlin Youngquist and Lori Dickinson, both UW Extension educators, spearheaded the effort to encourage gardeners to Grow a Little Extra this year to provide produce for their neighbors in need.

The Grow a Little Extra campaign targets three groups in Wyoming: home gardeners who can “grow a little extra” to share with local food pantries, existing community gardens that can dedicate one or two sections to growing food specifically for local food distribution agencies and churches or community organizations that want to start a new garden to grow food for the community.

UW Extension has offices in all 23 counties and the Wind River Reservation. The collaboration uses existing resources to create a sustainable solution to hunger, according to the first lady’s office.

“University of Wyoming Extension is already doing good work around the state with their Master Gardener program and Cent$ible Nutrition Program,” Gordon said. “This Wyoming Hunger Initiative effort will leverage the work already being done and help increase access to local produce for a wide range of people in Wyoming.”