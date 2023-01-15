Wyoming geologist, natural resources attorney debate proposed Kemmerer nuclear plant

TerraPower, a renewable energy company, announced in late 2021 it wants to convert Kemmerer’s Naughton coal plant into an advanced nuclear reactor.

The hope is that the project could be the first step in turning Wyoming’s — and maybe the country’s — energy industry around.

But with stakes that high, is it worth the risk?

“The urgency is there, and so the opportunity cost is there as well,” Shannon Anderson, staff attorney for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, said.

The comments came Saturday during a debate over the proposed project at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper.

The discussion was meant to provide an informal, accessible place to mull over what the project means for Wyoming and the country.

The event was organized by the Casper Democratic Women’s Forum, and moderated by Anne MacKinnon, an adjunct professor at the University of Wyoming’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and former editor-in-chief of the Star-Tribune.

Anderson spoke against the plant, opposite Mark Doelger, a Casper-based geologist and energy analyst, who spoke in favor.

The pair were were quick to agree that the project is, ultimately, a gamble.

Supporters hold the project out as a chance for southwestern Wyoming to save its energy industry, which is struggling to hang on in the midst of diminishing demand for coal.

A few months ago, TerraPower announced that if the plant is a success, it intends to build more in the region.

The project also has massive implications for the future of sustainable energy.

The technology the plant would use is relatively new. Existing commercial nuclear reactors in the U.S. are cooled with water, while the Kemmerer facility would use liquid sodium.

If done right, sodium-cooled reactors could be more efficient than their predecessors. There are probably eight companies investing the technology right now, Doelger said.

“We’re just seeing momentum grow in an unbelievable way because these are so much better than the conventional cold-water reactors,” he said.

That’s in addition to the other benefits nuclear power has to offer: the carbon footprint of nuclear energy is low, but it also takes up less space than solar and wind projects, for example.

The federal government is so taken in by the TerraPower project that it’s agreed to pay for roughly half of its construction.

Past experimentation with sodium-cooled reactors has yielded mixed results, though. For that reason, there are still widespread concerns about its safety.

“TerraPower says they’ve kind of redesigned it in a way that will be different this time around,” Anderson said.

The deadline is another source for anxiety. The approximately $2 billion the federal government is contingent on the plant being fully operational by 2030.

Even if the project gets finished, at 345 megawatts, it’ll produce a lot less power than most other plants.

“It still costs $4 billion dollars,” Anderson said. “If we’re going to invest as U.S. taxpayers in energy, do we want that energy to be cost effective and affordable?”

Originally, the plan was for it to be online by 2028. But that was delayed, in part, because the type of fuel the plant needs comes from Russia. And with the country’s invasion of Ukraine, TerraPower decided it would need to find another source.

For the plant to not be at the mercy of global supply chains, the U.S. would have to successfully mine and process uranium domestically — which would be a massive, expensive undertaking.

The good news is that uranium isn’t hard to find. It’s even more plentiful than oil and gas, Doelger said.

But the U.S. isn’t really equipped to turn that uranium into the specific kind of fuel the new plant needs, at least not yet.

And historically, uranium mining has come at a substantial environmental cost, especially to Indigenous communities. The Navajo Nation has a ban on uranium mining for that very reason, Anderson said.

Then there’s the radioactive waste. There’s no easy answer on what to do with spent fuel from nuclear reactors.

The plant could ship waste off somewhere else to be stored, but there isn’t really political will for that. No one likes the thought of nuclear waste containers barreling down the highway on the backs of semi-trucks, after all.

There’s also reprocessing, where old nuclear waste is essentially recycled into new fuel. Reprocessing is currently illegal in the U.S., though in part because the byproducts of the procedure can be used to make nuclear weapons.

Assuming transportation and reprocessing aren’t tenable options, it’s probably best for the plant to permanently store spent fuel on-site, Doelger said.

Canada, Finland and Sweden are looking into new ways to dispose of nuclear waste underground, he added.

Innovation always comes at a high cost, Doelger said. There are a lot of unresolved issues surrounding nuclear energy, to be sure, but a lot of people are working hard on solutions.

“I will end with a thought, not an argument,” he said, taking a beat to pause. “Energy is a messy business.”