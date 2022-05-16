Wyoming gets $3 million for industrial cleanup

Wyoming will receive $3 million to restore lands polluted by industrial activity, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday.

The EPA plans to give $2 million to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and $500,000 to the city of Cheyenne to assess the remediation needs at dozens of damaged sites, and $585,000 to the Sheridan County Conservation District to clean up the former Acme Power Plant.

“I applaud Wyoming DEQ, Cheyenne and Sheridan County for focusing on environmental cleanups and investing in economic opportunities that will continue to reap benefits for Wyomingites,” EPA regional administrator KC Becker said in a statement.

Nationally, the agency awarded 265 grants, worth $254.5 million, across 43 states to advance work on brownfields, which it defines as places where new development or reuse “may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant.” More than half of the funding came from the federal infrastructure law passed last year.

The Department of Environmental Quality plans to use the grant money to review at least 35 sites, including industrial areas, mine lands and junkyards in Albany, Sweetwater and Carbon counties, and develop 11 restoration plans.

“We greatly appreciate the support of EPA to empower communities in Wyoming to become stronger, healthier, and more economically resilient,” Ben Luckey, program manager for hazardous waste and voluntary remediation programs at the agency, said in a statement.

Cheyenne officials are targeting 23 primarily industrial sites — multiple storage structures, a recycling center for scrap metal and a lumber facility among them — and intend to complete five cleanup plans.

“This is great news for Cheyenne,” Mayor Patrick Collins said in a statement, “and we are excited to utilize this grant to further redevelopment opportunities in our community.”

And the Sheridan County Conservation District will tackle contamination at the abandoned power plant site, where the plant operated between 1910 and 1976, and which “was later used for automobile salvage and crushing, battery recycling, and transformer storage,” according to the EPA.

“This grant, which will support asbestos abatement in the structures on this 5-acre site, will expand greenspace and recreational opportunities in the Tongue River Valley in Sheridan County,” Carrie Rogaczewski, the county’s conservation district manager, said in a statement.

“The cleanup grant will complement other activities at the site,” Rogaczewski added, “including soil cleanup and debris removal, being funded through other sources.”

