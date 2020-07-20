Wyoming girls are second after first go-round at National High School Finals Rodeo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With four cowgirls placing in the Top 10 in the first go-round of the National High School Finals Rodeo, the Wyoming girls were second in the team standings after Monday morning in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

Yoder's Haiden Thompson, last year's all-around rookie cowgirl at the NHSFR, was third in goat tying after her 7.67-second run Friday night while Wheatland's Rayne Grant was third in pole bending with a time of 20.119 seconds. Also for Wyoming, Rozet's Ashlyn Goven stood fifth in barrel racing with a 15.572 and Yoder's Kadra Clark was 10th in goat tying with a 7.91.

Wyoming had two other cowgirls -- Worland barrel racer Maddie Fantaskey (17th) and Wilson breakaway roper Hailey Hardeman (12th) -- inside the Top 20 after the first round was completed Monday morning. The top 20 contestants in each event after two rounds compete in the championship go on Thursday night.

Wyoming finished the first go with 870 points and trails Texas (1,610) in the team standings.