 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon tests positive for COVID-19
View Comments
featured

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon tests positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Gov. Mark Gordon

Gov. Mark Gordon speaks in July at a press conference in Cheyenne.

 Michael Cummo, Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Gov. Mark Gordon has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday.

The governor received the positive test results on Wednesday, his office said in a statement. He has minor symptoms and plans to continue working remotely, according to the statement.

The announcement comes one day after Gordon's office closed temporarily when another employee there tested positive. The office was set to reopen Wednesday.

When the governor's office announced that it was closing Tuesday, it indicated that the facility would undergo a deep cleaning. Gordon, according to that announcement, was not required to quarantine, but would work remotely out of an abundance of caution.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gordon policy adviser Renny MacKay said it was still unclear where the governor contracted the virus, and that staff were being tested. MacKay said Gordon had not attended any public events over the last two weeks and that the office closure was related to a different staff member, not Gordon's test result. He said so far that staff member is the only other positive case among Gordon's staff. 

The governor is the second high-ranking official in Wyoming to contract COVID-19. Northern Arapaho Chairman Lee Spoonhunter tested positive for the virus in early November. The governor was exposed to a positive case at an event with Spoonhunter the week before, where White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visited the state as part of a multi-state tour. Gordon was tested for the virus at that time, but his tests came back negative. He still quarantined for two weeks, following health experts' advice.

Gordon is also among a handful of governors to have tested positive. Governors in Nevada, Missouri, Virginia, Ohio and Oklahoma have all had COVID-19, according to local news reports from those communities. 

The coronavirus has grown more and more rampant statewide. Active cases topped 11,000 last week and hospitalizations and deaths are at levels not before seen as well. As of Wednesday, 228 people were in the hospital statewide with the virus. Wyoming Medical Center alone was caring for 75 patients.

Active cases and hospitalizations have for the last few days decreased slightly, but health experts have warned Thanksgiving could be a boiling point for the state. 

Gordon's office on Nov. 19 announced new restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings, and half the state's county health officers have enacted mask requirements in their jurisdictions, Natrona County's included.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Recapping the 2020 general election in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News