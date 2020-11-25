Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Mark Gordon has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday.

The governor received the positive test results on Wednesday, his office said in a statement. He has minor symptoms and plans to continue working remotely, according to the statement.

The announcement comes one day after Gordon's office closed temporarily when another employee there tested positive. The office was set to reopen Wednesday.

When the governor's office announced that it was closing Tuesday, it indicated that the facility would undergo a deep cleaning. Gordon, according to that announcement, was not required to quarantine, but would work remotely out of an abundance of caution.

Gordon policy adviser Renny MacKay said it was still unclear where the governor contracted the virus, and that staff were being tested. MacKay said Gordon had not attended any public events over the last two weeks and that the office closure was related to a different staff member, not Gordon's test result. He said so far that staff member is the only other positive case among Gordon's staff.