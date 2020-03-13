Wyoming governor signs bill to make it easier to use tribal IDs for voter registration

“It’s actually equal if not a more vetted ID than a driver’s license,” Clifford said.

Tribal leaders have said they would like to see tribal IDs viewed as equal to state identification and not have any other requirements tied to their use as a form of voter ID. However, federal election laws don’t currently allow for that.

The change will mean tribal governments will have to issue new IDs with the mandated information or require tribal citizens to get a new ID with the needed information to be used as the only form of ID when registering to vote.

“We kind of met halfway to some degree on this. I would have preferred for the takeaway from this to be, the tribal ID is equal to or better than any state driver’s license,” Eastern Shoshone Business Council co-chair Karen Snyder told Wyoming Public Radio earlier this week. “There were some opinions that felt like the bill, initially, was a slap in the face to tribal sovereignty. ... I’m not going to be as aggressive as to say that. I’m going to say it’s a provisional win for us.”