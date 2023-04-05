The governor’s office and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department held a second town hall on Tuesday to answer questions and hear concerns about the alarming rate of wildlife deaths during this unusually cold and snowy winter.

Tuesday’s event, which was supposed to take place in Rawlins, was moved online as yet another snowstorm dumped feet of snow and forced highway closures across much of the state. Snow was still falling when the Zoom call, which drew well over 100 attendees, took place.

“I guess the winter that we're going to talk about here has more to give us,” Gov. Mark Gordon joked at the start of the meeting.

But the rest of the hour-and-a-half-long discussion — also featuring Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik, University of Wyoming Professor Kevin Monteith and two local elected officials — took on a much more serious tone. Speakers and members of the public alike turned again and again to terms like “catastrophic,” “devastating” and “once-in-a-lifetime” to describe what they’ve witnessed in recent months.

“This isn’t just a normal bad winter,” said Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, who pulled up the latest Wyoming snowpack report to show that accumulations in several basins in southwestern, central and northeastern Wyoming have climbed above 150% of the daily median. Statewide, this winter has been Wyoming's snowiest in years.

Snow is a major indicator of pronghorn and mule deer mortality, along with factors like age, fat accumulation and freedom of movement, Monteith said. This winter, he said, up to half of adult pronghorn have died in some parts of the state.

“We've also seen extensive elk damage, and obviously elk damage is, oftentimes, a reflection of winter conditions,” Monteith said.

Game and Fish initiated emergency elk feeding earlier this winter, primarily to prevent elk from causing further property damage or spreading diseases to cattle. The agency has not done the same for pronghorn or mule deer, which it said tend not to respond as well to major dietary changes. The decision sparked some debate during last week's town hall in Pinedale but was not discussed much on Tuesday.

Instead, commenter after commenter at the Rawlins town hall pleaded for the state to take a conservative approach to this year’s hunting season. Most expressed worry about the long-term effects on local wildlife populations, interest in strengthening habitat protections, support for Game and Fish decisions and a desire to rethink how hunting licenses are allocated — including among residents and nonresidents.

“As landowners, we want to be working with the department hand in hand, much closer than we are today … and drive this thing from the ground up,” one resident said.

Nesvik assured listeners that Game and Fish is in a good financial position and “will not be making any decisions about hunting seasons based on revenue for the department.” The agency will continue to monitor the situation until the time comes to set hunting seasons, he said. And it can still change them later if necessary. Structural changes to hunting seasons won't happen immediately, but are an option the agency is willing to consider in the long run, he said.

In his closing remarks, Gordon said the community consensus — “let’s not make a crisis worse” — came through loud and clear.

