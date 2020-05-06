Wyoming gym owner cited for defying closure order says she faced eviction

Like many who have protested against the restrictions around the state, Ramsey also considers concerns about the virus overblown and the government’s response ham-handed and oppressive. COVID-19 is “obviously serious and it obviously is killing people,” she said. “We’re all going to die at some point.”

“I feel like we’re being treated as children that we don’t know how to take care of our own health,” she said. “Most of us are capable of knowing what kind of risk we’re putting ourselves in.”

Two gym members, who live together, came and worked out during the time she was open, Ramsey said. She took sanitary precautions, she said — requiring clients to change shoes when they entered the gym, use hand sanitizer and carry a spray bottle of bleach and a rag to wipe down equipment after its use.

In a police report, Sublette County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Travis Bingham said he was informed via social media on April 14 that the Iron Bar had made a Facebook post about being open. He called Ramsey, who told him “I don’t care,” according to Bingham’s affidavit.

“I have to do something they are going to evict me,” Bingham quoted Ramsey as saying. Bingham informed her she could be cited. “Well then come cite me or bring me to jail,” Ramsey said, according to the affidavit.