Wyoming Habitat for Humanity convenes for housing conference

There aren’t many nonprofit housing developers in Wyoming.

There’s Habitat for Humanity, which has seven satellite organizations across the state. Then there’s My Front Door in Cheyenne and the Wyoming Housing Network in Casper.

“And, to my knowledge, that’s it,” Dan Dorsch, special projects coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County, told fellow Habitat leaders last week at Casper College. “That’s why it’s important for us to be together.”

Friday marked the first statewide conference for Habitat for Humanity affiliates. Representatives from other housing organizations, lawmakers and government officials also joined the mix.

Over the past several years, housing has gotten more expensive and more scarce in virtually every corner of the state. That’s motivated housing nonprofits across Wyoming — which have historically had few opportunities to collaborate — to combine forces in search of housing solutions.

Some of the attendees at Friday’s conference have been outspoken about housing solutions for years.

Scott Hoversland, executive director of Wyoming Community Development Authority, helped lead the initial push for a state housing trust fund program in 2017. Housing trust funds are standing pots of money used to address housing needs.

Wyoming is one of just three states without such a program.

Hoversland said his organization had been working with the Wyoming Association of Realtors to bring a proposal for a housing trust fund to the state.

But the two organizations couldn’t agree on how the state should fund it, and the plan fell apart.

Still, Hoversland said, he’s wanted to bring the proposal back ever since.

“It was something that I’ve kept churning and churning in the back of my mind,” he said at the conference.

As lawmakers explored housing solutions this summer, Dorsch, Hoversland and others who work in housing asked the Legislature’s Joint Corporations Committee to back a housing trust fund bill.

The committee last month voted against drafting the measure, however.

Dorsch said he’s hoping a lawmaker decides to sponsor the bill during 2023 legislative session.

Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, recently told Wyofile he and other legislators might take up that mantle.

The Wyoming Community Development Authority also asked the state during the 2022 legislative session to funnel $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward affordable housing projects.

That effort wasn’t successful either. Gov. Mark Gordon’s office cut that proposal down to $22.6 million, Michael Pearlman, the governor’s communications director, said Monday in an email. Then the Joint Appropriations Committee cut the provision out of the budget altogether.

That, too, could soon get another shot: Gordon’s office wants to put $25 million of the state’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward affordable housing, policy advisor Ivy Castleberry said at the conference.

The office will soon submit the funding proposal to the State Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee.

With that in mind, much of the conversation Friday focused on what Habitat and other organizations can do to keep the ball rolling on housing solutions.

The conference invited housing officials, including Cheyenne city planner Seth Lloyd and Christine Hess, executive director of the Nevada Housing Coalition, to share tips for successfully bridging the gap between advocates and lawmakers.

Bringing people together — whether in person or online — is a start, attendees agreed.

And the end of the meeting, Habitat leaders brainstormed goals while Dorsch jotted down notes on a whiteboard.

“We need to be more strategic,” offered one member. “Habitat affiliates need to have the same message.”