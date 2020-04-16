Wyoming halts nonresident fishing licenses amid pandemic

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department suspended the sale of nonresident daily and five-day fishing licenses this week in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The move comes after anecdotal reports of anglers coming from Colorado, which is under a shelter-in-place order, to Wyoming to fish.
The suspension, according to Game and Fish, is needed to ensure people coming into Wyoming for non-work purposes comply with Gov. Mark Gordon's April 3 order requiring a 14-day quarantine during the pandemic.
In the announcement, Game and Fish described the suspension as a temporary measure. It is now slated to last for 120 days.
