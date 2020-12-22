Wyoming health officials announce 22 more COVID-19 deaths

Health officials on Tuesday announced that another 22 Wyomingites have died from COVID-19.

There have now been more deaths announced in December — 158— than in any other month in Wyoming. The previous record was 128 in November.

Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll now stand at 373. For comparison, the state's deadliest flu season on record left 29 people dead, according to the Wyoming Health Department.

The latest deaths include five patients from Campbell County, four patients each from Natrona and Laramie counties, three from Fremont County, two each from Carbon and Goshen counties and one each from Niobrara and Washakie counties.

Nineteen of the 22 people who died were described as older adults by the health department. Seventeen had health conditions that put them at greater risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

Of the 22 more recent deaths, 14 had been hospitalized. Seven were residents of long-term care facilities.

In mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that has continued into November. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have followed.