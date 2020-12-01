Wyoming health officials release new details about recent COVID-19 deaths

The Wyoming Department Health released new details Tuesday about 38 COVID-19 deaths announced last week.

Among the dead were 10 residents of Natrona County and five residents each from Laramie, Fremont and Campbell counties. There were also three deaths in Goshen County, two each in Big Horn and Park counties and one each from Carbon, Converse, Crook, Platte, Washakie and Weston counties.

Seventeen of the people lived in long-term care facilities. Twenty-four had been hospitalized prior to their deaths.

Twenty-eight had an underlying health condition that put them at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19.

When state officials announce COVID-19 deaths, they usually include details about the person's county of residence, whether they had underlying health conditions and whether they were hospitalized or living in a long-term care facility.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}