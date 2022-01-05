Wyoming highway closures could persist well into Thursday

The highway closures that began with Wednesday's snowstorm could continue well into Thursday, according to the latest estimates from the state.

Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. As of 7 p.m., it's not expected to reopen for 19 to 21 hours, which would mean Thursday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Most of Interstate 80 is also closed. A stretch between Elk Mountain and Cheyenne isn't expected to reopen until Thursday morning at the earliest.

As of Wednesday evening, most of the closures were centered on the southern portion of the state, though a few in the center of the state, such as Wyoming Highway 487 between Wyoming Highway 220 and Medicine Bow, were also shut down.

The snow won't be melting soon. Temperatures plunged below zero in much of the state as the cold front swept into the area. In Casper, the thermometer plunged to minus 6 by Wednesday evening.

