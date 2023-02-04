A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper suffered injuries on Friday when a semi-truck struck the back of his patrol vehicle.

The trooper was inside his car at the time of the crash. He was taken to Memorial Hospital of Converse County for what the highway patrol described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver, meanwhile, received a citation for driving too fast for the conditions, the patrol reported.

The crash occurred at about 6:40 p.m. while the trooper, who was from Douglas, was parked on the side of Highway 59 in eastern Wyoming. The trooper, who was not identified, was helping multiple drivers whose vehicles had slid off the road due to the conditions.

The semi-truck was traveling north when the driver, who was not identified by the patrol, lost control and struck the trooper's vehicle. The truck driver was not injured.

