Wyoming highways reopen after blizzard

A storm swept into Wyoming on Monday, temporarily closing multiple highways amid heavy snow and high winds.
A 150-mile stretch of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne closed Monday morning. The eastbound lanes of the interstate from Rawlins to Rock Springs were also closed.
The highway reopened Monday afternoon.
Blizzard conditions, with winds as high as 50 mph and blowing snow, were reported along the Interstate 80 corridor, according to the National Weather Service. A blizzard warning was in effect until 5 p.m. Monday.
The weather service also issued high wind warnings for Johnson County in northern Wyoming and in southeastern Wyoming. Gusts of 60 to 70 mph were forecast.
High winds also affected travel along interstates 25 and 90. Interstate 25 was closed for a time to light and high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and Wheatland. The northbound lanes were temporarily closed to all traffic between Wheatland and Glendo but reopened Monday afternoon.
Interstate 90, meanwhile, was temporarily closed to light and high-profile vehicles between Sheridan and Buffalo.
Blowing snow was also reported in northeastern Wyoming on Monday morning by the weather service office in Rapid City, South Dakota. A winter storm warning was in effect for the Black Hills, where forecasters expected up to 18 inches of snow.
Closures were also reported on U.S. Highway 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming Highway 789 north of Baggs and U.S. Highway 287 north of Rawlins.
In Casper, the snow and wind led to a spike in crashes. As of roughly 5 p.m. Monday, Casper police had responded 24 wrecks, of which four involved injuries, said police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd. In a typical day, officers respond to three to five crashes.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.