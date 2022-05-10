Wyoming historians collect Covid-19 artifacts

Face masks. Hand sanitizer. Tickets from postponed high school graduations.

Wyoming historians are on a mission to collect and preserve artifacts from the COVID-19 era.

It’s a joint effort by the Wyoming State Museum and Wyoming State Archives in Cheyenne, and the American Heritage Center at the University of Wyoming.

Back in 2020, the three institutions realized they didn’t have any historical collections from the 1918 flu pandemic, said Jennifer Alexander, supervisor of collections for the Wyoming State Museum. They didn’t want that to happen again.

“We want to remedy that for the future, and just collect things representative of what people are going through now,” Alexander said.

Over the past two years, the groups have amassed dozens of relics. One day, they’ll provide a window back into early 2020s Wyoming, Alexander said.

What counts as an artifact? Anything that speaks to how people lived at a certain time, in a certain place. That can include everyday objects, or media such as documents, photos and videos.

If it captures life during the pandemic, and it has to have some sort of connection to Wyoming, it’ll probably be a good fit, Alexander said.

“Now’s the time to collect stuff, so people in the future can learn from it,” she said.

The organizations are uploading pictures, scans and videos of the artifacts to their shared website, “COVID-19 in Wyoming.”

The site separates the collection into six categories:

“We led it” — videos, documents and that show how the state responded to the pandemic;

“We tracked it” — screenshots of data dashboards that kept tabs on COVID-19 cases in Wyoming;

“We talked about” — interviews with Wyomingites about life during the pandemic;

“We did it” — news coverage of public events, from protests, to graduations and canceled rodeos;

“We made it” — masks, signs and artwork from the past two years;

“We wrote it” — written accounts of the time;

“We saw it” — a series of photos Wyomingites took around the state during the pandemic;

Each artifact includes context about where it came from, and what it was used for.

Anna Bechdel, who teaches third grade in Cheyenne, asked her class to reflect on their experiences after schools shut down from March 2020 to May of that year.

She donated some of her students’ responses to the project to show what the pandemic’s been like for elementary schoolers.

“Name as many good things you can think of about being in quarantine these past two months,” read the assignment.

“The things that have been fun is that I can be with my family,” one student named Dwayne wrote. “and I can play with vidoe (sic) games and play with my sister.”

What about some of the challenges?

“The hard things I’ve faced are concentrating on school work while at home because I have 3 younger brothers and 1 younger sister,” another student, Reese, responded.

The state museum, archives and American Heritage Center are also interested in artifacts that show how people spent their free time during lockdown — things like art projects, yoga mats or board games, for instance. They haven’t gotten much of those yet, Alexander said.

There’s no deadline to donate. If you have an artifact you want to contribute, you can get in touch with any of the three institutions by visiting the “COVID-19 in Wyoming” website: www.sites.google.com/wyo.gov/covidinwy/home.

