Wyoming horse rustling suspects arrested in Maryland
Authorities in Maryland arrested two people Monday in connection with a horse rustling case in Wyoming.

Thomas Hickman and Katherine Entsminger were wanted on warrants stemming from a 2017 case in Sublette County. The two are accused of horse rustling.

The Sublette County Sheriff's Office says it asked the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland for assistance. Authorities there found Hickman and Entsminger and arrested them on felony warrants. 

Both suspects are awaiting extradition hearings in Maryland before they return to Wyoming to face the charges.

