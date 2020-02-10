Wyoming House kills Medicaid expansion bill at first hurdle

Hours into the start of the 2020 legislative session, the Wyoming House killed a bill Monday that would've set the stage for Medicaid expansion.

The bill fell at the earliest hurdle in the House, with nearly two-thirds of the body voting against it as part of the chamber's consent list. It's a swift end for the measure, which would've given Gov. Mark Gordon the ability to study expansion and move it forward, albeit under the eye of the Legislature.

Jen Simon of the Wyoming Women's Action Network said the consent agenda passed 59-0-1, but 39 lawmakers voted to strip the expansion bill off the agenda, effectively killing it before debate began.

Over roughly a decade, the Legislature has batted back repeated attempts to pass Medicaid expansion in Wyoming, even after it was endorsed by former Gov. Matt Mead and former Health Department Director Tom Forslund, both of whom are Republicans. Opponents -- including Gordon -- have said the state needs a Wyoming-specific solution, though to date, none has been offered.