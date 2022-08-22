Wyoming housing advocates look to Iowa as model for housing trust fund program

When government-ordered eviction bans put in place during the coronavirus pandemic were lifted, housing advocates in Polk County, Iowa, feared a crisis was on the horizon.

In summer 2021, the county ⁠— which includes Des Moines⁠ — was staring down a backlog of eviction filings. People could apply for rental assistance from the federal government, but in Iowa, much like Wyoming, it wasn’t getting to them fast enough.

So the county’s board of supervisors gave their local housing trust fund roughly $1.3 million “to actually sit down at Polk County eviction court and write checks to landlords in return for dismissal of eviction cases,” said Eric Burmeister, the fund’s executive director. The organization got another $700,000 of support from local businesses and private donors for the effort.

By the time federal rental assistance started flowing to Polk County residents, the housing trust fund had already prevented almost 1,000 evictions, Burmeister said.

Housing trust funds are, in short, dedicated pools of money for addressing community housing needs. They can pay for anything from affordable housing developments, to home restoration projects, to rental assistance and homelessness programs.

Iowa has 27 local housing trust funds, including Polk County’s. Wyoming, by comparison, has just one, located in Jackson Hole.

Why does Iowa have so many, and Wyoming, so few? Iowa has a state housing trust fund program. Wyoming is one of just three states that doesn’t.

As Wyoming grapples with housing shortages and rising prices, some advocates are looking to Iowa’s housing trust fund program for inspiration.

Dan Dorsch, special projects coordinator for Habitat of Humanity of Laramie County, sees the program as a potential model for Wyoming because the majority of its money goes to local-level funds.

“Those communities get to decide where that funding goes for their own unique situations that they’re facing,” he told the Star-Tribune in June.

Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County and housing organization My Front Door on Thursday hosted a conference on housing trust funds in Cheyenne.

At that meeting, Burmeister and Terri Rosonke, housing programs manager for the Iowa Finance Authority, explained how Iowa’s housing trust program works on the state and local levels.

Iowa’s state’s legislature created the program in 2003. Today, it gets $3 million from a state infrastructure fund and up to $7 million from real estate transfer taxes annually, Rosonke said.

About 97% of that money goes directly to Iowa’s 27 local housing trust funds. (The other 3% goes toward housing projects that don’t qualify for housing trust fund money.)

The funding’s often used to rehabilitate existing homes, Rosonke said, given how expensive it is to build entirely new housing.

In addition to preventing evictions, Polk County’s housing trust fund in 2021 spent $1.6 million to improve over 300 affordable homes, and to build 22 new homes and 94 new rentals, Burmeister said.

One of the main appeals of the funds is their flexibility — the money can be used to address a variety of housing issues. Still, Iowa has guidelines to make sure it’s going to the right place, Rosonke said.

The funding has to be used to benefit people earning less than or equal to 80% of the area median income. Of that, roughly a third has to go to people making less than or equal to 30% of the area median income, she said.

Iowa’s local housing trust funds also must match the amount they’re getting from the state by at least 25%. The majority of that usually comes from municipal and county governments, with help from local businesses and private donors.

“It’s almost impossible to really make this work without strong local government involvement,” Burmeister said.

The 25% match requirement is getting harder and harder to meet, Rosonke said.

For one, the state recently started giving its housing trust fund program a lot more money. That means its 27 local funds are eligible for more funding, but now face a higher barrier for accessing it.

There’s also the fact that housing trust funds are competing with other local causes for donations. The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic ⁠has, understandably, made that more difficult; there’s just more need right now, Rosonke said.

Iowa has temporarily loosened its 25% matching requirement to give local housing trust funds a bit of a break.

If Wyoming wanted to create a housing trust fund program like Iowa’s, it’s unclear what organization would oversee it. In recent years, federal and state housing programs have been led by the Wyoming Department of Family Services or the Wyoming Community Development Authority, a nonprofit that gives low-interest loans to people looking to buy their first homes.

Communities would then have to start their own local-level housing trust funds and nail down reliable sources of local funding before they could apply for money from the state.

In Iowa, that took a lot of time and effort.

“Maybe two or three years ago, we finally reached the point where the entire state was served by a local housing trust fund,” Rosonke said.

During the first few years of its program, Iowa State University provided technical support for the funds as they got off the ground.

There’s also the question of funding. A lot of housing trust fund programs around the country are paid for with things like document filing fees and sales taxes. Most of Iowa’s program is funded by real estate transfer taxes.

At the moment, Wyoming doesn’t tax real estate sales. Teton County lawmakers have been pushing to change that for years. They want Wyoming, like Iowa, to be able to tax real estate transfers to support affordable housing programs and other initiatives.

But that idea hasn’t been popular in Wyoming’s tax-averse statehouse.

To get around that, Teton County lawmakers have floated legislation that would create a real estate transfer tax that’s county-optional. That way, each county could opt in or out of the program. They’d also be able to decide for themselves what they do with the money made from the tax.

The latest iteration of the bill, which was sponsored by the Joint Revenue Committee, failed its introductory vote on the House floor in February. Still, it was the first time the bill had received a committee’s backing.

Whether or not Cheyenne would support a housing trust fund program is unknown. But Wyoming is starting to get desperate for housing solutions, and lawmakers are taking note — the Legislature held its first-ever committee meeting on workforce housing issues in June.

The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee is expected to continue that conversation during meetings in Casper on Thursday and Friday.