Wyoming Housing Network launches survey to identify senior housing needs

The Wyoming Housing Network is conducting a survey on senior housing needs across the Equality State.

There really isn’t a lot of data out there about senior housing in Wyoming, so it’s “very hard to tell” what issues older residents consider most pressing and which communities need the most help, said Charlie Jackson, a housing counselor for the network.

The survey asks seniors about where they live, how long they’ve lived there, if they’re satisfied with their current housing and how their housing needs have changed over the past several years.

It also asks if they’re currently seeking new housing or expect to move within the next five years; what amenities they consider important in a place of residence; and what rent and/or housing prices they think are affordable.

Seniors face no shortage of housing issues, the Wyoming Housing Network said in an email. Many are housing cost-burdened, meaning more than 30% of their income goes to paying rent. Many also live in units that are overcrowded, or lack adequate plumbing or kitchens.

The need for adequate, affordable senior housing is only expected to grow in the coming decades as Wyoming’s population gets older.

The Equality State is aging faster than the majority of the country, a 2018 study from AARP found. The number of Wyoming residents age 85 is expected to rise by 227% by 2055 — 20% more than the rest of the nation.

