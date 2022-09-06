 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wyoming Humanities gives out educational, cultural grants

Red Desert

Sand dunes are seen at sunrise in August 2013 in the Red Desert near Rock Springs. Wyoming Humanities recently gave out four grants promoting educational and cultural projects, including one that will support tours of Indigenous sites in the Red Desert and other locations. 

 Leah Millis file, Star-Tribune

Wyoming Humanities, the state’s humanities council, helped fund four different educational, cultural projects this summer.

The awards — called Spark Grants — are made possible with funding from the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, and are given out every month. Each applicant can get up to $2,000.

Here's a list of summer 2022 Spark Grant recipients:

  • Big Horn Basin Nature and Discovery Center for Wyoming Discovery Days, a two-day Wyoming culture festival;
  • The Fort Phil Kearney Bozeman Trail Association for a presentation on the Arapaho language and history of other Native American languages;
  • Sheridan Community Land Trust for a presentation on how society and culture along the Bozeman Trail was influenced by advancements in the technology and design of firearms; and
  • The Wyoming Chapter of the Oregon-California Trails Association for a tour of Indigenous sites in the Red Desert and other notable Wyoming sites, as well as other keep Wyoming locations, as well as cultural and historical presentations.

Another round of grant funding opened up in late August.

These grants, called Wyoming Crossroads Grants, award nonprofits up to $10,000.

The goal of the grants is as follows:

  • promote "intellectual, community, social and civic" wealth across Wyoming;
  • sponsor innovative humanities programming that reach new audiences; and
  • develop partnerships with groups that aren't usually seen as humanities or cultural organizations

Money will be awarded to fund programming, publications, preservation work and digital media projects, according to an Aug. 25 release from Wyoming Humanities.

“I’ve heard from people asking whether they should apply or whether they fit the criteria,” Chloe Flagg, director of grants and programming, said in the release. “The quick answer is often a resounding ‘yes’ – and if they have any questions, they should absolutely speak with us about these opportunities.”

Applications on behalf of programming and publication-based projects are due Oct. 14, while applications for digital media and preservation projects are due April 14.

To apply, visit thinkwy.org/grants or email chloe@thinkwy.org.

