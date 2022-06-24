Wyoming Humanities launches new podcast about state identity

What does it mean to be a Wyomingite?

Wyoming Humanities — the state’s humanities council — wants to hear your thoughts.

The group just launched a new podcast, “Winds of Change,” which explores Wyoming's identity through its history and people.

It’s hosted by Wyoming Humanities executive producer Emy diGrappa, director of programs Chloe Flagg and program coordinator Lucas Fralick.

Identity is deeply personal; something shaped by individual experience. Still, Wyoming's residents are intimately connected to the land, and to each other, she said — and that means identity is something Wyomingites share, too.

“In Wyoming, we are three degrees of connection — not separation,” diGrappa said in a teaser for the podcast. “You are a friend, neighbor and acquaintance to everyone in this state in one form or another.”

In addition to "Winds of Change," Wyoming Humanities hosts two other podcasts: “First But Last,” which invites Wyoming women to reflect on “life, education, politics and passion,” and “What’s Your Why,” where accomplished people from all walks of life talk about what motivates them.

All three podcasts center on storytelling for a reason, said diGrappa.

“I think that storytelling is the core of the humanities,” she said.

Pretty much anyone who considers themselves a Wyomingite can be a guest on "Winds of Change." Each episode of the podcast will be framed around a topic related to identity, diGrappa said.

Episodes will open with general conversation about that topic, followed with some relevant stories from the state's history.

“From there, we’ll kind of roll into listening to people talk about their Wyoming identity,” she said.

DiGrappa, Flagg and Fralick start the first episode by sharing what living in Wyoming means to them.

DiGrappa grew up in Fort Collins, where much of her extended family still lives. In 2002, she moved to Jackson from Santa Fe, New Mexico.

She was surprised to find a sense of belonging in Wyoming’s wide-open skies and tight-knit communities, she said in the episode.

“I always thought I wanted the big city life,” diGrappa said.

Wyoming Humanities executive director Shawn Reese and Grace Cannon, who teaches at WYO Theater, were the show's inaugural guests.

The podcast airs every other Thursday, and will usually be about 30 minutes in length, diGrappa said.

One guest appearing in episode two — set to come out June 30 — is rancher Mary Budd Flitner, she said. In 2018, Budd Filtner published a memoir about ranching in Wyoming titled “My Ranch Too.”

DiGrappa already has plenty of ideas for future conversation fodder, she said. She wants hear what inspires people to move to Wyoming, for instance. Or why they moved away and came back. Or what they find most challenging about living in a big state with a small population.

To listen to the episodes, or to share your story with "Winds of Change," visit Wyoming Humanities's website, thinkwy.org. Listeners can also get in touch with diGrappa by emailing emy@thinkwy.org.

