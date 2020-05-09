Wyoming Hunger Initiative launches new program: Food from the Farm + Ranch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SHERIDAN (WNE) – First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative recently announced a partnership with Wyoming Stock Growers Association, Wyoming Custom Meats, Inc., Wyoming Department of Agriculture and Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies to launch a new program called Food from the Farm + Ranch.

This collaboration exemplifies the partnership between related industries all committed to utilizing Wyoming products to care for Wyoming people.

For the first time, three beef cattle have been donated by Wyoming producers to be processed by Wyoming Custom Meats Inc. in Hudson and donated to Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies to be distributed throughout the state as a vital source of protein.

“Being a producer myself, my initial vision for Wyoming Hunger Initiative was to encompass a component of agriculture that would be part of the solution to food insecurity in our state. I am beyond excited about the immediate partnership between so many entities working together to ensure longevity of the program,” Gordon said.

The ultimate goal of Food from the Farm + Ranch is to utilize Wyoming products to combat food insecurity. Ultimately, the end goal is to reach a point beyond COVID-19 where families and pantries can purchase meat from local producers instead of seeking an out-of-state supplier.

