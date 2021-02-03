Wyoming Indian boys basketball gets late start in quest for three-peat

Not only are the Chiefs getting a late start to the season, but they’re doing it with a smaller roster than in years past. Ferris said Wyoming Indian currently has just 13 players on the roster -- the Chiefs usually have 30-35 players -- with the majority of them being underclassmen about to get their first taste of varsity action.

The Chiefs return just three players -- seniors Austin Hill and Michael Willow and junior Vidale C’Bearing -- from last year’s team that defeated Sundance in the state championship game. Hill, who was an all-state selection last year after averaging 14.6 points per game, and C’Bearing (6.4 points per game) both started for the Chiefs while Willow (2.7 ppg) was one of the first players off the bench.

“Right now what I’ve been preaching to my older guys is to be leaders and help these young guys get to where they need to be,” Ferris said. “I tell them that we’re not going to be championship contenders right now. The goal is to get to regionals and give ourselves a chance there.

“I’m kind of at a point in my coaching career where I know you don’t win championships at the beginning of the year,” he added. “We’ve just got to develop our kids and get them to a level where they finish the season better than when they started.”