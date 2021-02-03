Wyoming Indian boys basketball gets late start in quest for three-peat

Craig Ferris is entering his 16th year as the head coach of the Wyoming Indian boys’ basketball team. It’s safe to say none of the previous 15 could have prepared him for this season. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Fremont County School District #14 school board only recently voted to allow Wyoming Indian student-athletes to compete in afterschool activities while still doing virtual learning.
So while most teams across the state have played double-digit games, the two-time defending Class 2A state champion Chiefs will finally take the court Thursday when they play at rival Wind River.
“Starting as late as we did and with the amount of kids we’re working with right now, it’s been way different than what I’m used to,” Ferris admitted. “But we’re doing the best we can with the time we have.”
Wyoming Indian’s abbreviated schedule originally consisted of eight games, but that was reduced to seven when Greybull had to cancel Friday’s game. That leaves the Chiefs with two games apiece against Southwest Conference opponents Wind River, Big Piney and St. Stephens, which is also beginning its season this weekend; and a single games against Riverside.
“We know we’re going to be behind everybody,” Ferris said. “Expectations are going to be high, but we’re still just looking for a place to start.”
Not only are the Chiefs getting a late start to the season, but they’re doing it with a smaller roster than in years past. Ferris said Wyoming Indian currently has just 13 players on the roster -- the Chiefs usually have 30-35 players -- with the majority of them being underclassmen about to get their first taste of varsity action.
The Chiefs return just three players -- seniors Austin Hill and Michael Willow and junior Vidale C’Bearing -- from last year’s team that defeated Sundance in the state championship game. Hill, who was an all-state selection last year after averaging 14.6 points per game, and C’Bearing (6.4 points per game) both started for the Chiefs while Willow (2.7 ppg) was one of the first players off the bench.
“Right now what I’ve been preaching to my older guys is to be leaders and help these young guys get to where they need to be,” Ferris said. “I tell them that we’re not going to be championship contenders right now. The goal is to get to regionals and give ourselves a chance there.
“I’m kind of at a point in my coaching career where I know you don’t win championships at the beginning of the year,” he added. “We’ve just got to develop our kids and get them to a level where they finish the season better than when they started.”
Ferris knows just the fact the Chiefs finally get to start the season is a victory. He also knows on-court victories won’t be easy to come by, and even keeping the season going is going to be a challenge.
“The kids are doing everything they need to do as far as wearing their masks and social distancing because they really want to play,” he said. “We know a positive (case) will pretty much shut our season down.”
While Ferris can’t control that, he and his coaching staff are doing all they can to have the Chiefs ready for Thursday’s opener against the Cougars (4-6). They’ll be back on the court Saturday for their home opener against Big Piney (9-1).
“I think our coaching staff has done a really good job getting them to where they need to be. Now we’re going to find out where we’re at against somebody other than us.”
As for the Chiefs’ trademark style of play -- full-court pressure defense and a fast-break offense that often wears teams down -- Ferris doesn’t know if this year’s team will be able to replicate that.
“Honestly, I have no idea right now,” he admitted. “I’m in new territory because usually we have the numbers to do that. We’ll see how things go (Thursday) against Wind River.
“We’re really going to have to be smart with our quarters and keeping kids out of foul trouble. I usually don’t like to call timeouts, but I feel like every game I’m going to be using every single timeout to get guys some rest.”
