Wyoming Indian girls will go for three-peat against gritty Rocky Mountain

The Wyoming Indian girls basketball team season was in serious doubt late last year, but after seniors on the team approached the Eastern Shoshone tribal council, the Chiefs were able to salvage their season. They’ve only been playing for a month, but they’ll be going for their third consecutive Class 2A state title after a 46-38 victory over Sundance on Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. Wyoming Indian head coach Aleta Moss. who has been coaching the Chiefs since 1989, she’ll be looking to win her fifth state title. None of those past accomplishments are lost on the team.

In November, Moss told her team, “We have other stuff to worry about besides basketball.” After all, there had been so much death on the reservation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“They were used to being virtual for 10 months,” Moss said. “They hadn’t touched a ball; they hadn’t been in (physical) contact with each other. The good thing about these seniors is that they were texting each other, encouraging each other that they were going to have a season.”

Despite all that, the Chiefs dictated the pace in the first half of their semifinals match. However, the Bulldogs were able to claw back. Still, their effort wasn’t enough to muster a lead throughout the game.