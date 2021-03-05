Wyoming Indian girls will go for three-peat against gritty Rocky Mountain

The Wyoming Indian girls basketball team season was in serious doubt late last year, but after seniors on the team approached the Eastern Shoshone tribal council, the Chiefs were able to salvage their season. They’ve only been playing for a month, but they’ll be going for their third consecutive Class 2A state title after a 46-38 victory over Sundance on Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. Wyoming Indian head coach Aleta Moss. who has been coaching the Chiefs since 1989, she’ll be looking to win her fifth state title. None of those past accomplishments are lost on the team.
In November, Moss told her team, “We have other stuff to worry about besides basketball.” After all, there had been so much death on the reservation because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“They were used to being virtual for 10 months,” Moss said. “They hadn’t touched a ball; they hadn’t been in (physical) contact with each other. The good thing about these seniors is that they were texting each other, encouraging each other that they were going to have a season.”
Despite all that, the Chiefs dictated the pace in the first half of their semifinals match. However, the Bulldogs were able to claw back. Still, their effort wasn’t enough to muster a lead throughout the game.
“I’m trying to understand that these girls haven’t played very long,” Moss said. “I’ve been coaching for so long, and I’m so used to them (and expecting) them to be at this level already. They haven’t reached that yet because this is only their (10th game).”
Bulldogs senior Bailee Heaster tied the game at 28-all with a 3-pointer late in the third, but Chiefs senior Jaden Ferris answered with a 3 of her own to put the Chiefs ahead for good.
“Coming out to state, I know I just have to give it my all even if it’s just a few points and a few steals and all that,” Ferris said. “I just want to contribute to my team as much as I can.”
With less than 2 minutes remaining, Ferris stole the ball and connected with fellow senior Angela Astorga, who scored an easy layup in transition.
“We were kind of down on ourselves — they were getting closer and closer — but we worked as a team and pulled it together,” Astorga said.
The end was near with one minute remaining in the game and the score at 46-38. The Chiefs could almost taste the championship game.
In January, Moss gave her a team a month to show that they could compete and be safe. That month proved to be enough for them to make it to the championship game. However, this year, the win would mean so much more to the Chiefs, considering the year they’ve had.
Saturday, the Chiefs will face a Rocky Mountain team that doesn’t have the same championship pedigree. After all, the Grizzlies hadn’t advanced to the title game since 2000. But they checked that off their to-do list Friday with a hard-fought 44-39 victory over Lusk in a game that was filled with momentum shifts.
The game was tied seven times and featured 11 lead changes. Taylin Boettcher pushed the Grizzlies ahead 34-33 with a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter and, even though the Tigers tied the game at 38-all with 2:11 remaining, Rocky Mountain never gave up the lead in the final 8 minutes.
“It came down to who had the most momentum at the end,” Rocky Mountain head coach Eric Honeyman said. “Thankfully, that was us.
“We just had to get defensive stops and play with true grit, which is something we’ve been preaching all season.”
Victoria Arnold gave the Grizzlies the lead for good with two free throws with 1:48 to play. The sophomore, who finished with a game-high 15 points, sealed the win with two more charity tosses with 8.9 seconds on the clock.
Arnold and junior Josey Steed kept Rocky Mountain in the game early with pick-sixes that helped offset Lusk’s advantage in the paint.
“Our defense leads to offense,” Steed said.
The Grizzlies and Chiefs met in last weekend’s West Conference championship game, with the Chiefs prevailing 41-38. Boettcher said she and her teammates are ready for the rematch.
“This group has been playing together for so long that this means a lot to us,” she said. “We know its going to take a lot of grit, but we have confidence that we can win this.”