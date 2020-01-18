You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming indoor track starts strong at Air Force Invitational
UW INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

The Wyoming men's and women's indoor track and field teams had a solid showing over the weekend at the Air Force Invitational.

The Cowboys' Kirk Unland won the weight throw with a toss of 62 feet, 7.75 inches while the Cowgirls got winning performances from Shayla Howell in the long jump (19-11) and Addison Henry in the shot put (47-06.25).

Finishing second in their respective events for the Cowboys were Michael Downey in the mile, Hunter Brown in the long jump and Bryson Engebretson in the heptathlon. For the Cowgirls, silver medals went to Kacey Doner in the mile and Aumni Ashby in the triple jump.

Shayla Howell

Howell
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

