 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming indoor track teams grab seven first-place finishes at Power Meet
View Comments
UW INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Wyoming indoor track teams grab seven first-place finishes at Power Meet

{{featured_button_text}}

Hap Frketich set a new personal record in the weight throw and the University of Wyoming indoor track team had six other individual gold medalists at the Power Meet on Friday at War Memorial Fieldhouse.

Frketich's toss of 67 feet, 11.5 inches was the 10th-best mark in program history and bested his previous mark from earlier this season.

Also earning first-place finishes for the Cowboys were William Nolan (Cheyenne South) in the long jump with a leap of 23-03.25, Wyatt Moore (Star Valley) in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.46 seconds and Jaymison Cox (Powell) in the 400 with a 50.79. The 1600 relay team of Cox, Tyler Dahl (Laramie), Caige McComb (Kelly Walsh) and McCade Johnson (Laramie) was first with a 3:27.52.

For the Cowgirls, Jasmyne Cooper won the 400 (58.76), Shayla Howell won the long jump (18-08.5) and Aumni Ashbi the triple jump (39-00.25).

Hap Frketich headshot

Frketich
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A message about local journalism from State Journal Executive Editor Jason Adrians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News