Wyoming indoor track teams grab seven first-place finishes at Power Meet

Hap Frketich set a new personal record in the weight throw and the University of Wyoming indoor track team had six other individual gold medalists at the Power Meet on Friday at War Memorial Fieldhouse.
Frketich's toss of 67 feet, 11.5 inches was the 10th-best mark in program history and bested his previous mark from earlier this season.
Also earning first-place finishes for the Cowboys were William Nolan (Cheyenne South) in the long jump with a leap of 23-03.25, Wyatt Moore (Star Valley) in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.46 seconds and Jaymison Cox (Powell) in the 400 with a 50.79. The 1600 relay team of Cox, Tyler Dahl (Laramie), Caige McComb (Kelly Walsh) and McCade Johnson (Laramie) was first with a 3:27.52.
For the Cowgirls, Jasmyne Cooper won the 400 (58.76), Shayla Howell won the long jump (18-08.5) and Aumni Ashbi the triple jump (39-00.25).