Wyoming inmate dies in hospital

A Wyoming inmate died Monday, the Wyoming Department of Corrections announced.
Stephen Franklin Green, who was incarcerated at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, was hospitalized in the Carbon County Hospital at the time of his death. The department said it is awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause.
Green was serving a life sentence for attempted first-degree murder, of which he was convicted in December 1998.
The Sioux Falls, South Dakota native was 73.
Ellen Gerst
