 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming inmate dies in hospital
View Comments

Wyoming inmate dies in hospital

{{featured_button_text}}
Stephen Green

Stephen Green

 Wyoming Department of Corrections

A Wyoming inmate died Monday, the Wyoming Department of Corrections announced.

Stephen Franklin Green, who was incarcerated at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, was hospitalized in the Carbon County Hospital at the time of his death. The department said it is awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause. 

Green was serving a life sentence for attempted first-degree murder, of which he was convicted in December 1998.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota native was 73.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: 'Things are beginning to click' on vaccine

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO: Promise of COVID vaccines 'phenomenal'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News