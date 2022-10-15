Wyoming Interfaith Network hosts talk on Native American spirituality and Christianity

Wyoming Interfaith Network held a discussion on Indigenous spirituality on Thursday night in Lander.

The discussion was part of the network’s Voices of Faith in Leadership program, which runs for nine months with the goal of “educating and training (leaders) to collaborate boldly with each other and with their faith communities in envisioning and implementing a more just, welcoming, and inclusive Wyoming.”

Rev. Roxanne Jimerson-Friday and Rev. Warren Murphy, both Episcopalian pastors in Wyoming, gave the presentation. The network brings together people of all different religious backgrounds to encourage interfaith discussion and collaboration, even for those who may be spiritual but not religious.

Jimerson-Friday is an enrolled Eastern Shoshone tribal member and also part of the Seneca Nation of Indians, an Indigenous tribe in Salamanca, New York. She is a priest at the Shoshone Episcopal Mission in Fort Washakie and Our Father’s House in Ethete.

Her personal spirituality is a blend of both Indigenous and Christian beliefs.

“I call myself a Christian,” she said while introducing herself. “But I also … follow the traditional ways of our people.”

Murphy spent five years as a “visiting priest,” as he described it, at the Shoshone Mission Church, an Episcopal church on the Wind River Reservation.

The title of the talk was “Circles and Squares.” Murphy jumped into the analogy immediately. Native American spirituality is circular and cyclical in nature, he said. Protestant and Roman Catholic faith traditions are more square-like. One specific analogy that was offered: many Indigenous peoples lived in teepees – circular – while many non-Natives live in houses – rectangular.

“Everything’s circles,” he said after the presentation.

And Native people often have different perspectives on time and space, Murphy noted.

Many white congregations would get upset if their pastor tried to change the time that church started, he said. But the pastor could change the place they meet with little resistance. For Native Americans, the space is what’s sacred. Time is of less importance. Still, Jimerson-Friday is certain that the way forward – the way to heal – is through bringing together these seemingly opposite spiritual cultures.

“Blending the Native American culture with the church is a form of healing for the people. That is what keeps me going,” she said.

Spirituality, Murphy said, is all around. Indigenous peoples see it in everything. So the addition of the church can make sense, because they already have an understanding that spirituality is in everything.

Jimerson-Friday noted, however, that no two tribes are alike and no two Natives are alike. Spirituality is never monolithic for her people.

“So when you’re talking about Native American spirituality, there is so much that goes into that,” she said. “It has to do with their location, where they lived.”

The door of the room was left wide open, letting the golden hour sunlight in. Attendees represented all kinds of religious backgrounds: interdenominational, Presbyterian, LDS, Episcopal. Notebooks and binders sprawled on the tables as Jimerson-Friday and Murphy talked. Blank pages soon filled up.

The drum can be a key part of Native American spirituality, Jimerson-Friday explained. Music in general is very powerful for Indigenous peoples, but the drum is essential, the rhythm by which their hearts beat.

Each generation receives the training to play the drums from the generations before them. There are different songs, different beats, for different times. And, for many, it’s a way to lift up prayers.

“It does something, though, you know — the drum,” she said. “It does something to your soul, to your spirit.”

Much of the conversation focused on funerals. In Native cultures, funerals can be a multi-day processes, with a wake, the funeral and a feast at the end.

“The drum group is always part of that whole funeral ceremony,” Jimerson-Friday said. “The drum groups – they never say no (to a funeral).”

They are what bring the spirituality to those funerals, she said.

Jimerson-Friday has done so many funerals at this point (over 250 in five years) that she and the drum groups have formed a sort of arrangement when performing the ceremonies. She can call upon them knowing that they’re ready.

“As soon as they hit that drum, it makes everybody come together,” she said. “And they all stand.”

When they stand, they are honoring the drum. Jimerson-Friday uses that time of uprightness to share the gospel in the ceremony – another way she blends church and spirituality.

The collective trauma and pain that each tribe faces as a result of years of injustice, abuse and mistreatment is at the forefront of Jimerson-Friday’s mind. It surely will not be an easy process – the trauma “never went away,” she said, and has been passed down from generation to generation – so how will Native people heal? How can they move forward?

“That is the No. 1 question I ask God every day,” she said. “How can we help to end it? And the only thing I can think of is to learn Native spirituality, is to learn from us what we’ve been wanting to teach people, what we’ve been doing.”