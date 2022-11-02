 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wyoming International Film Festival to hold encore in Rock Springs

The Broadway Theater in Rock Springs, along with the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) and the Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism, is hosting the "Rock Springs Encore" of the 2022 Wyoming International Film Festival. 

Over the course of two days, Nov. 18 and 19, screenings of the 28 Wyoming-made films will play at the theater. Genres stretch across the board -- a press release from the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency listed drama, horror, romance and comedy as just a few. 

The screenings will happen on the 18, from 7-8:30 p.m. and the 19 from 12-8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $10 for regular admission and $5 for seniors and students at www.broadwayrs.com

The schedule for the event is as follows: 

  • Nov. 18 Wyoming documentaries from 7-8:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 19: international short films from 12-1:30 p.m., Wyoming 48-hour film festival from 2-3 p.m., USA short films from 3:45-5:30 p.m., award-winning feature film from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
