Wyoming internet providers see huge surge in internet use, interest in broadband

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Internet providers in Wyoming say more people stuck at home because of coronavirus prevention efforts has meant a surge of work, as well as giving them and policy makers an even better idea of the number of Wyomingites with, or without, a broadband connection at home.

At the same time, parents now forced to work from home – usually at the same time children need to be online for school work or are otherwise busy using their devices – have put a strain on home internet speeds.

That’s all in a state that is among the worst for access to broadband internet connections, which brings with them speeds providers say are needed or helpful – especially when customers are demanding more at once from their internet because more people are stuck inside their homes to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

The increasing demand has resulted in some internet providers in Wyoming being flooded with requests for new internet connections or requests to upgrade service. Providers have also done what they can to increase their capacity to offer increased speeds to customers.