Wyoming will soon house the world’s largest vertical farming research facility, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced Thursday.

Plenty Unlimited Inc., a company co-founded by former University of Wyoming graduate student Nate Storey, has been operating in Laramie since 2016. It plans to expand to a 60,000-square-foot facility in the city’s Cirrus Sky Technology Park by 2025, supported by a $20 million grant from the Wyoming Business Council and using 16 acres contributed by the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance.

Vertical farming allows crops to be grown locally, under controlled conditions, year-round. It’s gaining momentum as a way to boost the availability of fresh produce, particularly in densely populated areas.

“The level at which Plenty will be operating in this new facility will truly advance Wyoming’s preeminence as a global center of indoor agricultural research,” Gordon said in a statement. “This center gives us a tremendous opportunity to promote a state-of-the-art R&D cluster and further diversify our state’s economy.”

The company currently employs roughly 75 scientists and 100 engineers, and has played a part in over 100 new patent filings, a press release said. Those developments include “new crop growing systems, a way to detect plant stress and new tomato plant varieties.”

It expects to create more than 125 jobs before the end of the decade.

“Our research and development has already driven Plenty to achieve industry-leading yields in our core crops of leafy greens, strawberries and tomatoes,” Storey, the company’s chief science officer, said in a statement. “With this new, state-of-the-art facility, we will accelerate our pipeline, further increasing yields and bringing more diverse crops to market sooner.”

Storey is proud, he added, to help his home state “play a leading role in advancing a new field.”