Wyoming Jews prepare for High Holidays

If there is a word to sum up the Chabad Jewish Center of Wyoming’s focus for this year’s Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services, it would be this: community.

The center, which is in Jackson, will celebrate the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah (literally meaning “head of the year”) on Sunday through Tuesday, and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, on Oct. 4-5, by embracing themes of unity and togetherness.

These High Holidays, the center says, are especially important due to the high levels of political divisiveness within Wyoming, as well as the residual effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which decreased the number of group events in many places.

“To counter that, the Jewish community will be embracing the once-in-seven years Jewish tradition of Hakhel or ‘Gathering,’ which begins this Rosh Hashanah,” the center said in a press release.

As is customary with Jewish holidays, each will begin at sunset the day before and continue until nightfall of the last day. The center says that record attendance is expected. For many, these will be their first in-person events since 2019.

The blowing of the shofar, a horn made from a kosher animal (typically a ram), on Monday and Tuesday is an integral part of the prayer service that will welcome in the New Year for Jewish people.

In an interview with the Star-Tribune, Chabad Rabbi Zalman Mendelsohn said he expected about 100 people, give or take, to attend the Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services. Many of them will be from Jackson, he said, but there will also be people traveling from all across the state — including Casperites.

All services will take place at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Jackson Hole. A more accessible, one-hour tashlich (a symbolic casting-off of sins into a body of water) and abbreviated shofar-sounding service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Miller Park in Jackson. That service will be free.

The center will also host a community Rosh Hashanah dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required, though the event is open to everyone.

The High Holidays, Mendelsohn said, are some of the most important times of the year for Jews.

“This is the big one. So, in terms of the ideas behind Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, these two upcoming holidays, Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, and it symbolizes a time for renewal and reconnection and a time for taking stock of the year that passed and committing themselves to a better future in the year ahead,” he said. “So, oftentimes, people make New Year’s resolutions on, you know, Jan. 1, but this is more of a spiritual-in-nature type of gathering where people come together for prayer services in a synagogue.

“Yom Kippur is the Day of Atonement. It symbolizes a day of reckoning for any mistakes or misdeeds that we had in the past. We ask for forgiveness, we ask for a new start and a fresh opportunity to be able to reconnect in the year ahead and ... let’s call it baggage from the year that passed. And we try to toss out that baggage and start fresh anew in an effort to be able to connect with our souls, connect with family, community, things of that nature.”

The 10-day period in between those two holidays is not celebrated with any particular traditions, but is simply a time for “deep reflection,” Mendelsohn noted.

He encouraged Casperites to join in on these traditions, if not with the center in Jackson, then in their own communities.

“ … Now, more than ever, community has to be the centerpiece for people’s lives. Politics has proven to be the most divisive element of communal get-togethers,” he said. “And so, we have to find other ways for people to come together, and there’s no better way, with self-improvement and personal development, connection to God, connection to spirituality, connection to tradition and connection to community — it’s apolitical, it’s a great time to reconnect with oneself and one’s past and one’s traditions and so I encourage all members of the Casper Jewish community to partake in services, ideally in Jackson but wherever they can find services, to partake in those.”

The center will have Hebrew and English prayer books available, as well as yarmulkes, the caps worn by Jewish men during prayer, and prayer shawls. There will also be a children’s program held simultaneously.