Wyoming jobless rate continues to fall

Wyoming unemployment rate continued to fall in December, bottoming out at 3.3%, according to figures released this week by the Department of Workforce Services.

That decline mirrored the country's overall joblessness rate, which fell to 3.9% in December.

The number of employed Wyomingites rose by more than 900, as more people returned to work.

Unemployment rates changed little in most Wyoming counties, save for Teton, which saw its rate fall from 2.8% to 1.6% thanks to jobs brought by the start of the ski season. Natrona County had Wyoming's highest unemployment, at 3.1%. Teton County's 1.6% had the state's lowest.

Over the past year, unemployment has fallen in Wyoming by nearly 2 percentage points, with the number of jobs increasing by 4,100, according to the department. That improvement reflects the unusually high joblessness reported in December 2020 amid a pandemic-related economic slowdown.

Natrona County has experienced the greatest improvement since that time. In the last month of 2020, the county's unemployment rate stood at 7.3% as the oil and gas industry sputtered due to declining demand and a global price war. Other energy-producing counties have enjoyed similar declines since then including Sweetwater (6.8% to 2.9%), Sublette (6.7% to 2.9%) and Converse (6.0% to 2.4%).

Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming rose to 275,100 in December, an increase of 4,100, according to workforce services.

