top story

Wyoming joblessness rates ticks up in September

Downtown Casper

Cars drive down first street in Casper in April. Natrona County had the state's second-highest unemployment rate in September.

 Star-Tribune staff

Wyoming’s unemployment rate ticked up in September, but remains below the national figure, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported.

The Equality State’s joblessness rate ended September at 3.3%, up from 3.1% a month earlier. The national rate stood at 3.5% in September.

The state’s unemployment rate has hovered between 3% and 3.4% for the past seven months. It stood at 3.3% in April, dipped to 3% by July and has creeped up since then, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Still, on a year-to-year basis, Wyoming’s employment outlook has improved. The state’s unemployment rate was nearly a point higher in September 2021.

Wyoming’s total nonfarm employment has increased over the past year. It now stands at 291,500, up from 283,800 a year earlier. That change is reflective of just how hard the coronavirus pandemic hit the state’s economy as fewer Americans traveled, dealing a blow to the energy industry.

Unemployment rates have fallen the most in the past year in Natrona (down from 4.7% to 3.7%), Campbell (down from 4.2% to 3.3%), Sublette (down from 4.2% to 3.4%) and Converse (down from 3.5% to 2.7%) counties, workforce services reported.

Unemployment was at its lowest last month in Teton (1.9%) and Weston (2.2%) counties, according to workforce services. It was at its highest in Sweetwater (3.8%), Natrona (3.7%) and Unita (3.5%) counties.

