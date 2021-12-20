Wyoming joins states asking Supreme Court to block worker vaccine mandate

Wyoming took another step in fighting back against federal vaccine mandates Saturday, this time in the court battle over worker requirements at larger businesses.

Wyoming joined 26 other states in asking that the Supreme Court halt implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) mandate that requires workers at businesses with 100 or more employees to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

Wyoming's participation comes as no surprise. Fighting back against the mandate was the basis for holding a special legislative session earlier this year, and Gov. Mark Gordon has been outspokenly against the rule.

This past weekend, a group of 27 states that includes Wyoming asked the Supreme Court to reinstate the nationwide stay of the vaccine mandate that was issued by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. The move comes after the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a previous decision on Friday, allowing the vaccine mandate to move ahead.

“While we are disappointed with the decision of the 6th Circuit's panel, we immediately requested that the Supreme Court halt this mandate and hear this case,” Gordon said. “This overreaching rule exceeds OSHA’s authority and threatens the rights of Wyoming citizens and her industries.”

Wyoming is also challenging in court vaccine mandates pertaining to federal contractors and health workers.

