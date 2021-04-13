Wyoming keeps two remaining COVID-19 health orders in place

Wyoming's two remaining statewide public health orders will remain in place for at least two more weeks, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.

One of the orders relates to mask and social distancing requirements at educational institutions. The other places limits on the size of indoor events.

The health orders will remain in effect until April 30.

The state this spring has been walking back restrictions put into place to limit the spread of COVID-19, most notably when Gov. Mark Gordon last month announced the expiration of Wyoming's mask order on March 16. While cases and hospitalizations have declined dramatically from last fall's surge, new coronavirus variants have emerged here of late.

“While we continue to see stable case numbers and hospitalizations in most areas of the state, our overall progress seems to have plateaued,” Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with the Wyoming Department of Health, said in a statement. “COVID-19 remains a threat for now, with cases growing in other states.”

More than 175,000 people in Wyoming have received at least one dose of the vaccine. But figures show Wyoming ranks in the bottom 10 states for that metric, according to data kept by the New York Times.